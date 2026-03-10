Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Nabs assist for new team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Glendening posted an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.

Glendening was claimed off waivers from the Devils on Friday, and this was his second game with the Flyers. The 36-year-old will compete for fourth-line minutes, though it's a less crowded competition than there was in New Jersey. Glendening is not a factor in fantasy -- he has just five helpers with 32 shots on net, 72 hits, 47 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 54 contests this season.

Luke Glendening
Philadelphia Flyers
