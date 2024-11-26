Fantasy Hockey
Luke Glendening News: Nets shorthanded goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Glendening scored a shorthanded goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 8-2 win over the Avalanche.

Glendening's first-period tally extended the Lightning's lead to 4-1. It was his first point of the season, though the defensive center has been a fixture on the fourth line. He's added 13 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and 33 hits through 20 appearances. Glendening is more valuable to the Lightning than he is to fantasy managers.

