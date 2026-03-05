Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: No room in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Glendening has been a healthy scratch for the last six games after sitting out Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Maple Leafs.

There's no room for Glendening in the lineup, especially after Nick Bjugstad was acquired from the Blues on Feb. 4. Until an injury opens a spot, Glendening will likely remain in the press box. The 36-year-old has just four helpers with 30 shots on net, 66 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating over 52 appearances this season, so his time out of the lineup won't be noticed in fantasy.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Glendening
