Luke Glendening News: Opens scoring Tuesday

Glendening scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

Glendening opened the scoring at 3:21 of the first period. He has four points over his last 10 contests, though his offense remains limited in a fourth-line role. Overall, the veteran center is at four points, 20 shots on net, 37 hits, 24 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 29 appearances in a defense-first role.