Luke Glendening News: Poised to play
Glendening (lower body) is expected to play against Columbus on Tuesday, according to Kevin Kurz of The Athletic.
Glendening should return to a bottom-six role after sitting out the last two games. Since being claimed off waivers from New Jersey on March 6, he has recorded one goal, one assist, nine shots on net, three blocked shots and 12 hits in five games with the Flyers.
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