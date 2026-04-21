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Luke Glendening News: Pots empty-netter in Game 2 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Glendening scored an empty-net goal on two shots, blocked three shots and added two PIM in Monday's 3-0 win over the Penguins in Game 2.

Glendening had gone without a point over his last four games. The 36-year-old forward has the experience and defensive acumen to be a fourth-line mainstay during the playoffs. Over seven previous playoff runs, he's earned 10 points across 50 appearances, so he's unlikely to be a source of steady offense.

Luke Glendening
Philadelphia Flyers
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