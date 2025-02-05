Luke Glendening News: Scores in Tuesday's victory

Glendening scored a goal and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Glendening ended 22-game point drought with his game-tying goal in the second period. The 35-year-old has always been more of a defensive forward, and he's taken that back to an extreme level after showing a scoring touch in a 10-goal 2023-24 regular season. He has three goals, two assists, 38 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 72 hits and a minus-7 rating over 52 appearances in 2024-25.