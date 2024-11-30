Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Sends shorthanded assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Glendening produced a shorthanded assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.

Glendening has earned two points this season, both coming over the last three games while on the penalty kill. The 35-year-old's defensive skills are not in question, and his usage comes in tough minutes. That explains his lack offense this season, though he has chipped in 35 hits, 20 blocked shots, 14 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 22 contests.

Luke Glendening
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now