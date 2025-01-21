Fantasy Hockey
Luke Glendening headshot

Luke Glendening News: Struggling on offense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Glendening has gone 16 games without a point after being held off the scoresheet in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Glendening also opened the season cold on offense. During his current drought, he's racked up 12 shots on net, 28 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating. The defensive center has been limited to four points, 32 shots, 65 hits and 35 blocks through 45 outings overall.

