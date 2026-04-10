Luke Glendening News: Tallies late in loss

Glendening scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Glendening snapped a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 36-year-old forward has established himself as a regular in the Flyers' bottom six, providing defense and grit in that role. He's at five points in 15 contests for Philadelphia and nine points over 67 outings when accounting for his time with the Devils to begin the campaign. He's added 49 shots on net, 95 hits, 52 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating.