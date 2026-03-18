Luke Glendening News: Tallies opening goal
Glendening scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Glendening has two points in five games with the Flyers since he was plucked off waivers from the Devils. The 36-year-old still isn't an everyday option with his new team, but his path to playing time on the fourth line is clearer in Philadelphia. Glendening has a goal, five helpers, 39 shots on net, 78 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Glendening See More
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Kane Chasing 500100 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Metropolitan Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights168 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights175 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, April 28325 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Devils vs Lightning Odds, Expert Picks, and Predictions for January 27thJanuary 27, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Glendening See More