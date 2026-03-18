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Luke Glendening News: Tallies opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Glendening scored a goal on four shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.

Glendening has two points in five games with the Flyers since he was plucked off waivers from the Devils. The 36-year-old still isn't an everyday option with his new team, but his path to playing time on the fourth line is clearer in Philadelphia. Glendening has a goal, five helpers, 39 shots on net, 78 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating over 57 appearances this season.

Luke Glendening
Philadelphia Flyers
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