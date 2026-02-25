Luke Haymes News: Hat trick for Marlies

Haymes scored three goals in AHL Toronto's 4-1 win over Laval on Wednesday.

Haymes has scored seven of his 12 goals this season over the last eight games. He's up to 22 points, 84 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 48 appearances in his first full AHL campaign. The undrafted forward has done fine as a rookie this season after signing an entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs last March.