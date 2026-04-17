Luke Haymes News: Headed back to minors
Haymes was returned to AHL Toronto on Friday.
Haymes suited up in four NHL games this year, including making his debut for the Lerafs on April 9. Along the way, the 22-year-old center garnered one assist, three shots and three hits. While Haymes could see increased NHL opportunities next year, he figures to once again play the bulk of his minutes in the minors, continuing his long-term development.
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