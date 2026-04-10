Luke Haymes News: Picks up assist in NHL debut

Haymes recorded an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Islanders.

Haymes helped out on Morgan Rielly's third-period tally. This was Haymes' NHL debut after a strong campaign with AHL Toronto, where he has 32 points in 64 appearances. He'll likely get a look in at least one more of the Maple Leafs' last three contests before returning to the Marlies for their playoff run.