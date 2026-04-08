Luke Haymes News: Returns to minors

Haymes was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.

Haymes' return to the minors could mean that there aren't any lingering injury concerns among the team's forward group ahead of Wednesday's clash with Washington. In his 63 minor-league games this season, the 22-year-old center has notched 17 goals and 15 helpers. While he is yet to make his NHL debut, Haymes could be in the mix for a roster spot ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.