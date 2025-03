Hughes (groin) will be a game-time decision Saturday versus Minnesota, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes was held out of Friday's 4-0 loss to Winnipeg because of the injury. He has six goals, 38 points, 100 shots, 18 hits and 58 blocks in 64 outings in 2024-25. Dennis Cholowski will probably be a healthy scratch Saturday if Hughes is able to return.