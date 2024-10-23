Luke Hughes Injury: Traveling with team

Hughes (shoulder) will join the Devils as they head to Detroit for Thursday's matchup, Devils play-by-play announcer Matt Loughlin reports.

While head coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn't confirm that Hughes will be in the lineup versus the Wings, the fact that both Hughes and Brett Pesce (lower leg) led the post-practice stretch Wednesday would see to indicate that the duo will be back in action Thursday. In order for Hughes to play, he will need to be activated off injured reserve, a move that likely will see Daniil Misyul relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch.