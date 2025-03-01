Luke Hughes News: Adds helper in win

Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Hughes has four helpers over his last three games. He briefly left Saturday's contest after taking a hit late in the second period, but he was able to finish the game with 22:42 of ice time. Hughes' role has grown as the season has progressed, and he's meeting the challenge. He's up to 26 points, 81 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 52 appearances this season.