Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Luke Hughes headshot

Luke Hughes News: Adds helper in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Hughes notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over Utah.

Hughes has four helpers over his last three games. He briefly left Saturday's contest after taking a hit late in the second period, but he was able to finish the game with 22:42 of ice time. Hughes' role has grown as the season has progressed, and he's meeting the challenge. He's up to 26 points, 81 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 52 appearances this season.

Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now