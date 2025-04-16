Luke Hughes News: Adds pair of helpers

Hughes notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Bruins.

Hughes has racked up a goal and five helpers over his last seven contests. The 21-year-old may see a reduction in power-play time once Dougie Hamilton (lower body) returns. Hughes has put together a strong campaign with seven goals, 44 points, 121 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 71 outings while filling a top-four role most of the time.