Luke Hughes News: Back in lineup

Hughes (rest) will return to action for Game 1 in Carolina on Sunday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

The Devils rested all their top players Wednesday against Detroit as the game was meaningless as far as the regular season was concerned. Hughes had seven goals and 37 assists in 71 regular-season contests this season. He will likely be demoted to the second power play during the playoffs as Dougie Hamilton (lower body) returned to the lineup Wednesday after missing 18 games.