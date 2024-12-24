Luke Hughes News: Distributes two power-play assists

Hughes recorded two power-play assists and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-0 win over the Rangers.

Hughes has logged a pair of multi-point efforts over his last three games. The 21-year-old defenseman had not put up any power-play points over the previous 10 contests, though he had two goals and six assists in that span. He's settled into a productive role nicely, earning 15 points, 46 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 28 outings in 2024-25.