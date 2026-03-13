Luke Hughes headshot

Luke Hughes News: Grabs two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Hughes tallied a power-play goal, recorded a power-play assist and fired five shots on net in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Flames.

Hughes picked up the primary helper on Simon Nemec's power-play goal in the second period before later scoring with just four seconds remaining in the contest. Overall, Hughes is up to six goals, 25 assists, 126 shots on net and 44 blocked shots through 55 games this season. Since the Olympic break, the 22-year-old blueliner has taken a step up with four assists, five points and 22 shots on net across six games. With his recent success at a man advantage, he should continue to quarterback New Jersey's power play moving forward, giving him solid fantasy value in most standard formats.

