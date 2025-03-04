Luke Hughes News: Helps out twice on power play

Hughes logged two power-play assists, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Hughes assisted on goals by Timo Meier and Nico Hischier during the Devils' comeback push. The 21-year-old Hughes had a bit of a rough game on defense, but he's been steady on offense with six helpers across his last five games. The blueliner is up to 28 points (eight on the power play), 85 shots on net, 47 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 54 outings this season.