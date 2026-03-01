Luke Hughes News: Nabs assist in return
Hughes registered an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Blues.
Hughes missed 10 games due to a shoulder injury. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to 27 points (eight on the power play), 106 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 50 appearances. It's not clear if the shoulder injury was related to previous injuries that impacted him early in each of the last two campaigns, though it's a concern that he continues to deal with issues in that area. As long as he can stay healthy, Hughes should be good for top-four minutes and power-play time.
