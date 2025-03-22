Luke Hughes News: Provides pair of helpers

Hughes notched two assists, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Hughes helped out on Nico Hischier's power-play tally in the second period and Erik Haula's goal late in the third. The 21-year-old Hughes also led the Devils with 26:37 of ice time, his third-highest total this season. The defenseman has 10 points over 11 outings in March, and he's up to 35 points (11 on the power play), 98 shots on net, 58 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 62 contests overall.