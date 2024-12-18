Luke Hughes News: Reaches 10-assist mark

Hughes notched an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

Hughes has a helper in each of the last two contests, and nine of his 11 points this year have come over the last 12 games. The 21-year-old led the Devils with 21:01 of ice time Tuesday, though it was a game where they were never in danger of losing the lead. Hughes has added 36 shots on net, 17 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 25 appearances, and he remains a decent option in fantasy thanks to his power-play role.