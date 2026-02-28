Luke Hughes News: Removed from LTIR

Hughes (shoulder) was activated from long-term injured reserve Saturday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

In a corresponding move, the Devils returned Colton White to AHL Utica. Following a 10-game absence, Hughes should return to the lineup against St. Louis on Saturday. He has registered five goals, 26 points, 104 shots on net and 39 blocked shots in 49 outings this season.