Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Luke Hughes headshot

Luke Hughes News: Secures assist Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Hughes notched an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Hughes set up a Stefan Noesen tally midway through the first period. This was Hughes' second helper in 11 appearances this season, as he's struggled to generate offense after missing time early in the campaign due to a shoulder injury. The 21-year-old blueliner has added 14 shots on net, nine blocked shots and a minus-3 rating while averaging 18:31 of ice time. The Devils' blue line is pretty deep, so Hughes may remain on the third pairing while featuring on the power play.

Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now