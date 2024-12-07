Luke Hughes News: Tallies in Friday's win

Hughes scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Hughes was credited with the Devils' first goal, which bounced in off a Kraken player. The goal was his first of the year, and he's been hot lately with six helpers over the previous six contests. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to nine points, 30 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 20 outings overall.