Luke Hughes News: Three helpers in Wednesday's win
Hughes delivered three assists, two on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
The 21-year-old continues to thrive as the Devils' No. defenseman in the absence of Dougie Hamilton (lower body). Hughes has five multi-point performances in 11 games since Hamilton was lost for the season, racking up a goal and 12 points over that stretch with seven of his helpers coming on the power play.
