Luke Hughes News: Two helpers against Blueshirts

Hughes notched two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

He helped set up what proved to be the game-winner by Dawson Mercer in the first period before feeding his older brother Jack for another tally in the second. It was the first multi-point performance of the season for Hughes the younger, and the 21-year-old blueliner has found a groove of late with seven assists in the last nine contests. He's still looking for his first goal of 2024-25, however.