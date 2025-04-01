Luke Hughes News: Two-point effort Monday
Hughes produced a goal and an assist in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Wild.
The 21-year-old blueliner opened the scoring midway through the first period before having a hand in a Nico Hischier tally in the third. It was Hughes' sixth multi-point performance in his last 13 appearances -- a stretch in which he's racked up two goals and 15 points, including eight helpers on the power play.
