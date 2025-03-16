Luke Hughes News: Two points against Pens

Hughes picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

He had a hand in tallies by Cody Glass in the first period and Nico Hischier in the third. The 21-year-old blueliner has embraced his new role as the Devils' top defenseman since Dougie Hamilton (lower body) was lost for the season, and over the last six games -- including the one in which Hamilton got hurt -- Hughes has produced a goal and seven points, including four assists with the man advantage.