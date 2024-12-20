Luke Hughes News: Two points Thursday

Hughes produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 21-year-old defender spoiled Elvis Merzlikins' shutout bid with just under three minutes left in the third period, then helped set up Timo Meier for the Devils' final tally 85 seconds later. Hughes has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games, and over the last 16 contests he's racked up two goals and 12 points with 31 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating. After missing the beginning of the season while completing his recovery from shoulder surgery and then managing just one assist over his first 10 appearances of 2024-25, Hughes has quickly made up for lost time and is emerging as a force on the New Jersey blue line.