Hughes (groin) will draw back into the lineup Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Hughes missed Friday's 4-0 loss to the Jets due to the injury. He has six goals and 38 points in 64 outings in 2024-25. Now that he's back, Hughes is likely to serve in a top-four capacity and on the first power-play unit. Dennis Cholowski will be a healthy scratch.