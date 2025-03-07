Luke Kunin News: Acquired by Columbus

Kunin, who missed Thursday's 7-3 loss to Colorado for roster management reasons, was acquired by Columbus from San Jose on Friday in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Kunin has 11 goals, 18 points, 46 PIM, 163 hits and 64 blocks in 63 outings in 2024-25. Although he doesn't do a ton offensively, his physicality should be of value to the Blue Jackets as they look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Kunin will likely serve in the middle six.