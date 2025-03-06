Fantasy Hockey
Luke Kunin News: Being held out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Kunin won't play against the Avalanche on Thursday for roster management, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

It seems Kunin's three-year stint with the Sharks is coming to an end, with the expectation that he will be moved prior to Friday's trade deadline. The 27-year-old center needs just two more points to get back to the 20-point threshold after missing that mark in each of the previous two campaigns. Depending where he lands, Kunin could be shifted to the wing and slot into a middle-six role.

