Luke Kunin News: Finds twine in loss

Kunin scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 7-5 loss to the Predators.

Kunin ended a seven-game point drought with his first-period tally. The 27-year-old hadn't scored since Dec. 23 against the Canucks, though it's not unusual for him to have some slumps as more of a physical checking forward. He's up to 11 goals and seven assists over 50 appearances, matching his point production exactly from 77 contests in 2023-24. Kunin also has 73 shots on net, 127 hits, 50 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a minus-14 rating this season.