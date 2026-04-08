Luke Kunin News: Garners helper in shootout loss

Kunin notched an assist and two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Canadiens.

Kunin was back in the lineup Tuesday after being a scratch Sunday versus the Penguins. The 28-year-old could exit again once Matthew Tkachuk (personal) rejoins the team. Kunin snapped a 10-game point drought and is now at six points, 43 shots on net, 110 hits, 44 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 58 appearances this season.