Luke Kunin News: Lights lamp twice in loss

Kunin scored two goals in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

The veteran forward gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead heading into the third period, but the struggling team couldn't make it hold up. It was Kunin's first multi-goal performance of the season, but he's been surprisingly productive with eight goals and 12 points over 31 games -- a pace that gives him a shot at topping the career-high 15 goals and 31 points he produced for the Wild in 2019-20.