Luke Kunin News: Nabs helper in Thursday's loss

Kunin notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Kunin has spent some time on the fourth line recently, though he has received looks in the middle six at times this year. The 26-year-old could be a candidate to move from wing to center after Nico Sturm (upper body) was injured in Thursday's game. Kunin is at six points, 21 shots on net, 38 hits, 29 blocked shots, 15 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 18 outings.