Luke Kunin News: Plucks apple in loss

Kunin notched an assist, four hits and three blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Canucks.

This was Kunin's third straight game with an assist. The 26-year-old forward continues to offer gritty production and some secondary scoring from a middle-six role. He's up to five points, 19 shots on net, 30 hits, 20 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances. That's enough overall to be worth a look in deeper fantasy formats that play a lot of categories.