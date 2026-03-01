Luke Kunin News: Pushed to waivers
Kunin has been placed on waivers by the Panthers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Sunday.
Kunin signed with the Panthers in free agency this past offseason, but it hasn't worked out too well. The 28-year-old has just four points (two goals, two assists) in 44 games on the season. If he clears waivers, he could be assigned to AHL Charlotte, but Kunin hasn't played a minor-league game since the 2018-19 season.
