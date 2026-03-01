Luke Kunin headshot

Luke Kunin News: Pushed to waivers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Kunin has been placed on waivers by the Panthers, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports Sunday.

Kunin signed with the Panthers in free agency this past offseason, but it hasn't worked out too well. The 28-year-old has just four points (two goals, two assists) in 44 games on the season. If he clears waivers, he could be assigned to AHL Charlotte, but Kunin hasn't played a minor-league game since the 2018-19 season.

Luke Kunin
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
139 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
157 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
329 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
356 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
357 days ago