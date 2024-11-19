Luke Kunin News: Scores in OT win Monday

Kunin scored a goal, took two shots and recorded four hits in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Kunin scored a goal for the first time since Oct. 26, and this was his third goal of the current campaign. He has seven points in 20 games, but as a player who's reached the 20-point mark just twice in his eight-year career, he's not expected to do much as a scoring weapon in terms of fantasy.