Luke Kunin headshot

Luke Kunin News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2026 at 7:14am

Kunin was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per the AHL transaction log.

Kunin was sent down to Charlotte on Monday after passing through waivers. He has two goals and two assists in 44 games with the Panthers this season. Kunin had a pair of helpers in Friday's 5-3 win over Lehigh Valley during his lone AHL appearance.

Luke Kunin
Florida Panthers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
145 days ago
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
NHL
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
163 days ago
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
335 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Breakdown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
362 days ago
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
NHL
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to Dallas
Author Image
Michael Finewax
363 days ago