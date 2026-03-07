Luke Kunin News: Summoned from AHL
Kunin was recalled from AHL Charlotte on Saturday, per the AHL transaction log.
Kunin was sent down to Charlotte on Monday after passing through waivers. He has two goals and two assists in 44 games with the Panthers this season. Kunin had a pair of helpers in Friday's 5-3 win over Lehigh Valley during his lone AHL appearance.
