Luke Kunin News: Supplies two helpers in loss

Kunin notched two assists and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Kunin has a pair of multi-point efforts in December, accounting for all of his offense this month. The 27-year-old forward is up to eight goals, six assists, 46 shots on net, 92 hits, 44 blocked shots, 27 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 35 appearances. He's been a regular in the Sharks' bottom six, and he's on pace to top the 20-point mark for just the third time in his career.