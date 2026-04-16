Luke Kunin News: Three-point effort Wednesday
Kunin scored two goals, one the game-winner, and added an assist in Wednesday's 8-1 rout of the Red Wings.
The 28-year-old center hadn't even produced a multi-point game this season prior to Wednesday, but Kunin took full advantage of the absence of most of Florida's big names in a regular-season finale that had nothing on the line for either team but draft lottery slotting. Kunin managed four goals and 10 points in 62 contests during his first season with the Panthers while adding 123 hits and 47 PIM, and he'll head into free agency this spring looking to land a bottom-six role somewhere.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks and Odds for October 13: Best Bets and Parlay Tips185 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights203 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: The Penultimate WeekApril 6, 2025
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline BreakdownMarch 10, 2025
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Rantanen to DallasMarch 9, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Kunin See More