Luke Kunin News: Three points in last two games

Kunin scored a goal Saturday in a 3-2 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Kunin has three points (one goal, two assists) in his last two games (three shots). The third-line winger is known more for his grit (92 hits) than his offense (15 points in 36 games). But it's worth noting that Kunin had just 18 points in 77 games last season, and his career high is 31 (63 games). At this rate, he could break that mark by a few points. Kunin is a deep-league option in formats that reward abrasion.