Luke Misa News: Garners three points
Misa scored two goals and notched an assist in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.
Misa now has seven goals and 16 points through 29 appearances this season. The Flames prospect, a fifth-round pick in 2024, has struggled to carry over his offense from the OHL, where he had back-to-back 80-point regular seasons before heading to the NCAA.
