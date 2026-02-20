Luke Misa headshot

Luke Misa News: Garners three points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 8:07pm

Misa scored two goals and notched an assist in Penn State's 11-4 win over Ohio State University on Friday.

Misa now has seven goals and 16 points through 29 appearances this season. The Flames prospect, a fifth-round pick in 2024, has struggled to carry over his offense from the OHL, where he had back-to-back 80-point regular seasons before heading to the NCAA.

Luke Misa
Calgary Flames
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Misa See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Luke Misa See More
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
NHL
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season Review
Author Image
Jon Litterine
357 days ago
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
NHL
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)
Author Image
Jon Litterine
September 12, 2024
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
NHL
2024 NHL Entry Draft Preview
Author Image
Jon Litterine
June 25, 2024