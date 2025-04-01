Luke Schenn Injury: Game-time decision

Schenn (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Kings on Tuesday, according to Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Schenn left Tuesday's morning skate early and will be evaluated before puck drop. He has generated one goal, five assists, 70 shots on net, 95 blocked shots and 277 hits in 70 games between Winnipeg and Nashville this season. If Schenn can't play against the Kings, Haydn Fleury or Ville Heinola could be in the lineup.